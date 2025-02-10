Sonu Nigam gets angry at audience in viral VIDEO from Kolkata show; 'Agar aapko khade hona hi hain, election…'
Sonu Nigam recently performed in Kolkata and in a viral video on social media, the singer could be seen getting angry at the audience and telling them to sit down.
Sonu Nigam is one of the most popular singers in India and has given numerous hit songs. He recently performed his timeless melodies in Kolkata. However, a tense moment occurred during the show when the singer saw some people standing in the audience. Sonu got angry and asked them to sit down. He even said that if they wanted to stand, they could do so in an election. The video has gone viral on the internet.
In a video shared on social media, Sonu Nigam was seen standing on the stage with all the setup ready in the background. He said, “Agar aap ko khade hona hi hain, election mein khade ho jaao yaar (If you have to stand, go stand in the election).”
Sonu continued, “Please bithao. Jaldi karo… kitna time jaa raha hain mera maalum hain? Mere gaane kaatne padenge mujhe. Apka cut off time aa jayega phir, baithao. Jaldi baitho! Baitho! Bahar niklo! Make this space empty (Please sit. Hurry up… do you know how much time I am losing? I will have to cut my songs. Your cut off time will come, sit. Sit fast! Sit! Go out).”
Watch the video of Sonu Nigam getting angry here!
