Sonu Nigam on Hindi row: We are creating disharmony in the country by imposing a language on others

The country is yet again divided with opinions over Hindi and national language debate. Among others, Sonu Nigam has also expressed his thoughts on the matter. The reputed playback singer has said that Hindi is not mentioned as the national language of the country in the constitution, and imposing one language on others will result in disharmony. This comes days after Ajay Devgn and Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep’s heated exchange on Hindi Twitter that gained national attention.

Sonu Nigam was recently asked his views on the matter during his interaction with Sushant Mehta, the founder and CEO of Beast Studios, In the video shared by Mehta on his Twitter handle, the singer is seen stating, “As per my knowledge, Hindi is not written as a national language in the Constitution of India. I have consulted experts regarding this also. Hindi is the most spoken language in the country, I understand that.” He further asked if people are aware that Tamil is the oldest language in the world, while maintaining that there is an ongoing debate between Tamil and Sanskrit on the matter.

Nigam further articulated that such imposition of a language will lead to disharmony and tension in the country. “Do we have fewer problems in the country that we need a new one. We are creating disharmony in the country by imposing a language on others, saying you are a Tamilian, you should speak Hindi. Why would they? People should have the right to decide the language they want to speak," he added.

Sonu concluded saying that people should not create a fuss and speak in the language they are most comfortable in.

Take a look at Sonu Nigam’s video:

The Padma Shri awardee’s speech comes days after a heated Twitter exchange between Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. While the former stated that Hindi is not India’s national language, the latter countered and asked why South-Indian films were being dubbed in Hindi. This led to a huge debate on Twitter, with netizens and politicians speaking out.