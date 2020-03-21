Sonu Nigam to hold online concert in support of PM's Janta Curfew announcement owing to Coronavirus crisis

In solidarity with the Janta Curfew which will be observed on March 22, 2020, Sonu Nigam will be performing a live concert on social media. He has also supported PM Narendra Modi in this initiative to fight COVID-19.

Sonu Nigam is one of the most popular and beloved singers of the Bollywood film industry. He has been ruling the hearts of music lovers for many years and continues to do so even now. The Saathiya singer is also known to be very vocal about his opinions which he shares with his fans on social media from time to time. Right now, Sonu has taken a great initiative in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic which surely deserves appreciation.

The Chup Chup Ke singer is all set to perform an online concert on social media in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request for Janta Curfew on Sunday i.e. March 22, 2020. For the unversed, Sonu Nigam himself is stranded in Dubai and is unable to come back to India amid the prevailing situation. Like many other celebs, the singer has fully supported PM Modi’s initiative and said that it will be a masterstroke that the country will attempt to fight COVID-19.

He has also asked fans to adhere to the PM’s announcement and observe the curfew. And the best part is that he will be performing live on this very day from 8 pm onwards to entertain the people of the country who have respected the curfew. The promising singer signs off by saying, “Enjoy the music while showing gratitude to India’s healthcare professionals. Also, don’t forget to spend quality time with your loved ones.”

