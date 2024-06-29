Sonu Nigam honors Asha Bhosle at her biography launch, washes her feet with rose petals; WATCH

Asha Bhosle is one of the greatest playback singers India has ever produced in the history of our cinema. The living legend is best known for songs like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, O Haseena Zulfonwali, Mera Kuch Saamaan, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Jhumka Gira Re and many more, in her illustrious career spanning eight decades.

On June 28, Asha Bhosle was honored with her biography, 'Swaraswamini Asha' in Mumbai and singer Sonu Nigam paid a heartfelt tribute to her during the event. A video of the emotional moment caught our attention on social media.

Sonu Nigam pays an emotional tribute to Asha Bhosle

In a video posted by ANI, Asha Bhosle can be seen sitting on the stage during the ceremony of her biography launch. Playback singer Sonu Nigam kneels to pay respect to the legend. The 90-year-old singer looks beautiful in a white saree with a red border.

The clip shows Sonu Nigam touching Asha Bhosle's feet and washing them with rose petals while expressing gratitude towards her.

Sonu Nigam also delivered a heartwarming speech for Asha Bhosle and remembered her sister, the late playback singer, Lata Mangeshkar. He acknowledged their respective contributions to the field of Indian music.

Jackie Shroff also attended Asha Bhosle's ceremony

According to ANI, Jackie Shroff was also present during the launch of Asha Bhosle's biographical book. The senior actor touched her feet while paying respect to her. He also gifted her a flower pot as a token of appreciation.

Asha Bhosle's younger brother, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, attended the event too.

All about Asha Bhosle's biography

Titled 'Swaraswamini Asha', Asha Bhosle's biography is a compilation of works by 90 authors. Reportedly, the book features rare photographs of the legendary singer while taking you on her inspiration journey.

Sonu Nigam's work front

Sonu Nigam's notable works include songs like Abhi Mujhmein Kahin, Tumse Milke Dil Ka, Suraj Hua Maddham, Zoobi Doobi, Tanhayee, Deewana Tera, Meri Duniya Hai, Ye Dil Deewana and more.

Sonu Nigam recently sang a track for Junaid Khan's debut film, Maharaj. The singer crooned Achutham Keshavam, the devotional song from the movie.

