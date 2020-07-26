Sonu Nigam on Kangana Ranaut’s insider outsider debate: It takes a clarity of mind to take such bold steps

As Kangana Ranaut has been making some of the bold statements lately, Sonu Nigam has come out in her support and lauded her for having clarity of mind.

has been one of the most talked about celebs in Bollywood. The lady is known for wearing her heart on the sleeves and doesn’t know the art of mincing her words even when it comes to calling out Bollywood’s bigshots. Recently, the Queen actress opened a pandora of the box after she came in the forefront post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and sparked a fresh debate over nepotism which is prevalent in the society. Kangana has been quite vocal about her views and has made some sharp comments about some big shots and renowned artists.

While her comments have invited a mixed reaction from Bollywoodwalas, Sonu Nigam has lauded the Panga actress for being bold enough to speak her mind. In his recent interaction with Times Now, Sonu sang praises Kangana and stated that he has a lot of respect for the actress as he believes that it takes a lot of clarity of mind to take a bold step like she has been doing for the last 4-5 years. He further mentioned that she does believe in what Kangana claims even if it is about claiming a sandal was hurled at her. “If she said that a sandal was hurled at her, then it must have happened,” he added.

Sonu further stated, “The people who could be wrong for her may mean nothing to me. I have probably had no experiences, even though I have been working for them for last 25-30 years, but I might have none such experiences for those people. But if she is saying that they have done something to her which is as ugly as this, I choose to believe her because I don’t think people are so crazy that they will make up stories like that.”

Meanwhile, Sonu Nigam also mentioned that nepotism does exist in Bollywood. However, he also emphasised that it is more about power play when it comes to the music industry. In fact, Sonu also asserted that the music mafia is way more severe and deadly than that in the acting industry.

