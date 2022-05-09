Sonu Nigam to lend his voice for Laal Singh Chaddha's song Main Ki Karaan; Track to be launched soon

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in the lead. A few days back, the makers of the movie had unveiled its first-ever song Kahani which impressed the audience. Now, the second song titled Main Ki Karaan? is set to be released on May 12, 2022. It will be crooned by Sonu Nigam and is set to be a magical soulful romantic track.

On Monday, Aamir Khan’s production house Aamir Khan Productions shared the teaser of Main Ki Karaan? on their official social media handle and wrote: "Get ready to remember your #FirstLove memories! #MainKiKaraan? launches on 12th May,10am! #SonuSingsforAamir". The film's music is composed by Pritam, which marks their third collaboration after Dhoom 3 and Dangal, and lyrics for the songs are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, the Dangal actor recently launched his first podcast, Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan, in which he shared some behind-the-scenes trivia and anecdotes on the podcast about the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures. It is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic 1994 American film, Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, which is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name, The film brings back the trio of Aamir, Kareena, and Mona Singh after their 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots. It also marks actor Naga Chaitanya's debut in Bollywood. The film is slated for cinema release on 11 August 2022.

