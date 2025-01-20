Sonu Nigam says he once ‘offended’ Pritam by saying the latter is opposite of AR Rahman: ‘I remember telling...’

Sonu Nigam has been associated with the Indian film industry for decades. Hence, he has worked with some of the big names in the music realm, including renowned music composers AR Rahman and Pritam. However, in an interview, the Indian singer revealed offending Pritam by pointing out differences between him and Rahman. Sonu admitted Pritam goes into the ‘nitty-gritties’. Read on!

Sonu Nigam was in an interview with O2 India, wherein he shared his experience of working with ace music composers, AR Rahman and Pritam. During the interaction, the Indian singer stated that both composers have different working styles. While Rahman gives complete liberty to singers, Pritam gets into the ‘nitty-gritties’.

Recalling an incident, Nigam stated that he once offended Pritam by pointing out this difference of his with Rahman. The Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin singer divulged, “I remember telling Pritam that you are just the opposite of AR Rahman. I told him that Rahman is such a renowned composer and he does not bother anyone, and you are just splitting hairs. He was perhaps offended by this then, but I said what I was experiencing.”

Talking highly of AR Rahman, the Papa Meri Jaan singer admitted that he does not say anything and just asks them to sing. Highlighting Rahman’s special quality, he added that every singer will back the fact that he does not bother any singing artists.

Advertisement

Sonu further pointed out that Pritam comes from a different school of thought. He goes into the "nitty-gritties," and he isn’t wrong. So shared that everyone has their own style. He expressed that AR Rahman gives singers so much liberty that they don’t feel like they are singing in a high-pressure environment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pritam has joined the music team for Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.’s War 2. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ayan Mukerji and Pritam are set to reunite for the fourth time on War 2.

“Pritam has also worked with Aditya Chopra on multiple projects over the years—right from Dhoom, Dhoom 2, New York, Badmaash Company, Dhoom 3, to more recently, Tiger 3. The team of Adi and Ayan share a warm bond with Pritam and are excited to collaborate on War 2,” revealed a source close to the development.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!