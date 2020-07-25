Sonu Nigam opens up on music mafia; Says ‘It’s more severe and ruthless than film mafia’

Sonu Nigam, who has been quite vocal about the music mafia lately, has revealed that while it continues to exist, it is way more deadly than the one in the acting industry.

The year 2020 has been a hard year for Bollywood industry. Not just we have lost some of the incredible stars, but post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has also opened a pandora of the box and has left the industry divided into two segments. Everyone has their opinion about the alleged ‘movie mafia’ and debate is getting intense by the day. Recently, Sonu Nigam, who doesn’t believe in mincing his words also joined the debate and opened up about the music mafia and stated that it is way more ruthless and deadly than the movie mafia.

In his recent conversation with Times Now, Sonu asserted that there is a mafia which is prevalent in the film industry. “I am not from the acting industry. People who are from the acting industry are doing perhaps what is needed - detoxifying. There is a mafia, I don’t know how big it is in the film industry because I don’t really deal with them,” he added. However, the renowned singer did emphasise that while he is aware of the music mafia, it is quite deadly as compared to the one existing in the acting industry.

Sonu further mentioned that while many people know the truth, they aren’t willing to come out as they all have a family to run. However, the singer feels that while he feels he has detached himself from himself, he has the courage to speak the truth as he doesn’t fear anything in life. “I am glad that I have reached that stage in my life that I can stand and speak the honest truth. Everybody cannot do that as they have their families to run to work for. But this had to be addressed and revealed to the world that there is a big music mafia,” Sonu was quoted saying.

