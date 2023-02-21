Sonu Nigam reaches Police station after he and his team were attacked at a musical event in Chembur

Sonu Nigam is one of the most loved and popular singers in Bollywood. He has given several hit songs and his songs are enjoyed by people from every generation. Well, yesterday the singer grabbed all the limelight after he and his team were manhandled at a music event in Mumbai’s Chembur on Monday. A video is going viral on social media wherein we can see a man from Sonu’s team being pushed down the stage. The latest we hear is that the singer has reached the police station to file a complaint. Sonu Nigam and his team manhandled

According to reports in ETimes, Sonu Nigam was performing at a festival in Chembur when a local MLA, believed to be associated with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena party misbehaved with the singer’s manager Saira. Apparently, the MLA’s son wanted to get a picture clicked with Sonu and that is the reason they reached the stage. When Sonu was getting down from the stage, the man ended up pushing Sonu on the backstage steps. Following the dramatic events, the singer has approached the Chembur police station to register a complaint. As of now, the purported video is being verified, and police officials are speaking to Sonu Nigam to find out about the incident.

Witnesses narrate the incident According to the reports, certain eyewitnesses have narrated that Sonu Nigam’s bodyguard put his own body between the assailant and the singer and in this, he took the push and fell off the stairs. After this, the aggressive man tried to grab Sonu but his friend and singer Rabbani Khan came in between and tried to stop the man. In this, even Rabbani, who is the son of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, fell seven feet off the stairs and onto the ground below. Luckily, Sonu did not sustain any injury but the two men who tried to save him may have been injured.

