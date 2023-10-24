Sonu Nigam recalls KK admitting being an ‘introvert’ who wouldn’t catch up often; ‘Bina mile hi chala gaya’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Late singer KK was one of the soulful and melodious singers Bollywood ever had. His evergreen tracks and mellifluous voice continues to rule the hearts of the audience. The unfortunate news of his sudden demise sent shockwaves around the country. While the singer left an indelible void in the music world, his fans continue to miss him. Recently, popular singer Sonu Nigam, in a recent conversation, spoke about KK and remembered him as an extremely introverted individual who would restrain meeting anyone and left the world the same way.

Sonu Nigam reveals whether he is an extrovert or an introvert

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam’s claim to fame came during the 90s period, while KK rose to fame in the late 90s and early 2000s. It was a period when both singers ruled the music scene. In a recent conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, the Kal Ho Naa Ho singer was asked if he is an introvert or an extroverted person.

The singer, in response to which, Nigam remarked that it varies from person to person. He claimed that he can be happy in a crowd and all alone in a room as well. He stated that he would be okay sitting in solace.

He mentioned that he doesn’t have any pattern, and he is not big-headed about anything. He believes that one doesn’t need to say anything about themselves, as it eventually reflects in their behavior. The singer further cited an example of late singer KK who would always tell Sonu that he is introverted and elusive.

Sonu Nigam talks about hanging out with his singer friends, while KK would always restrain

Elucidating further, the Dil Deewana singer shared that Shaan, Kunal Ganjawala, Papon, Abhijeet, Suresh Wadkar, Anup Jalota, Hariharan, and he often catch up and have fun with each other; because they don’t want to keep themselves elusive. At the same time, he also asserted that it’s not like they would meet every day, however, when they meet, it would always be a great time.

“Par ye nahin milta tha KK. Fir bina mile hi chala gaya humse (KK wouldn’t meet and then left us also like that). I miss him ke…but the thing is even when he was alive tab bhi vo kahan humse milta tha to mera to ye nahin hai main to ye sochta hun ishwar chahta hai ke akele raho to akele raho jab masti karo to masti karo, it’s like that. (Even when he was alive, he wouldn’t meet. So, I believe when God wants you to be alone, you must. When you should have fun, you must do that as well),” he stated.

Accredited for a long list of evergreen tracks like Aankhon Mein Teri, and Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai amongst others, KK passed away last year on May 31, 2022, at the age of 53.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sonu Nigam reveals being intimidated by Anu Malik, says he used to bully him: ‘I understood how to deal with him’