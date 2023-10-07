Sonu Nigam reveals being intimidated by Anu Malik, says he used to bully him: ‘I understood how to deal with him’

Sonu Nigam is a singer whose melodious voice is loved by music lovers across the globe. The playback singer who started singing at the mere age of 4 has not just sung songs in Hindi but in multiple different languages like Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, and many more. Recently in an interview, the Nigam spoke about his friendly bond with ace singer Anu Malik.

Sonu Nigam says he was intimidated by Anu Malik

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Hans Mat Pagli singer from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Sonu Nigam shared that he was scared of Anu Malik. Talking in Hindi, he said, “Pehle mai darta tha inse boht, jab mai naya tha na. Kyunki ye mujhey boht bully kartey they. In the sense, umar me bade hai, audey me bade hai, size me bade hai. Mai chota sa, patla sa naya aaya tha market me 19 ki age me. (I was scared of him when I came to the industry. That’s because he used to bully me. In the sense, that he was older than me, a senior, and big in size too. I was a petite 19-year-old boy.)”

He further shared about the time when he first met Malik. “Mila toh mai inse pehle 14 k age me tha ek competition me tha Delhi me. Mai jeeta tha All-India Gazal competition, usme judge ye they jab bhi unhoney bola that k ‘jab ye bada hoga na isko mere pass leke aana’. (I first met at a competition at the age of 14. I had won the All-India Gazal competition and he was the judge. At that time, he had said to me, ‘When he grows up, bring him to me.’)”

Sonu Nigam says Anu Malik is his 'guruji'

Sonu Nigam divulged that when he came to Mumbai, Anu Malik for the few people he met along with his father. Calling him his ‘guru’, Nigam said, “Jis din mai Mumbai pehli baar aaya usdin mai and papa unke pass gae. But inse kaam karna hua thoda late. So, he was very intimidating at that time. Fir aahista aahista mai samajh gaya k inse deal kaise karna hai. Jitna daboge utna dabaenge. Inke barabar ka aggression la k dikhao. Fir unse seekha humney. Anuji humare guruji hai. (So, when I first came to Mumbai, I went to him with my father. But I started working with him much later. So, he was very intimidating at that time. Then slowly I understood how to deal with him. The more you will go in a corner, the more you will be cornered. I will have to be as aggressive as him. Then I learned from him. Anuji is my guruji.)”

ALSO READ: Kajol wishes to work with Mani Ratnam, says she loves his 'aesthetic': 'I think that he has a wonderful...'