Sonu Nigam reveals he takes one day at a time; Says he's got no plans, dreams or hopes

The well-known singer Sonu Nigam, who has many chartbusters to his credit said that he has no plans, dreams or hopes, and is taking life as it comes.

The Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam revealed in an interview with Times Now that he is taking one day at time when he was quizzed about what is net for him on the work front. The well-known singer Sonu Nigam, who has many chartbusters to his credit said that he has no plans, dreams or hopes, and is taking life as it comes. The actor was also questioned about technology being helpful for singer and making music. The Kal Ho Naa Ho singer Sonu Nigam goes on to add that technology can surely help in making the song better for the singer.

Sonu Nigam also mentions that now actors have begun to sing songs for their film. He also makes it a point to add that technology is being used and it is great if it is helping in whichever way. The singer also added that he has spent a lot of time in the industry as a playback singer and also sang on stage. The singer goes on to add that in the past when he was on tour, Bollywood actor had said to him that he wished he could also sing.

The singer says that the Singh Is King actor loved the singing profession. The singer finally added that he will keep taking one day at a time and lives for the moment. He further added that he will do his best like always when it comes to singing.

Credits :Times Now

