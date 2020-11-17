Sonu Nigam reveals son is 'born singer' but doesn't want him to follow in his footsteps: At least not in India

Sonu Nigam, who lives in Dubai, said that his son is a born singer but is also one of the top gamers. Read on to know more.

Earlier this year, Sonu Nigam waged a war against the Hindi music industry when he spoke about the 'mafias' in the music industry. Now, in a latest interview with Times Now, the singer has revealed that he does not want his son to follow in his footsteps. Sonu Nigam, who lives in Dubai, said that his son is a born singer but is also one of the top gamers.

Sonu Nigam said, "Frankly, I don't want him to be a singer, at least not in this country. Anyway, he does not live in India anymore, he lives in Dubai. I have already got him out of India. He is a born singer but he has another interest in life. As of now, he is one of the topmost gamers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He is number 2 in Fortnite. There is a game called Fortnite and he is the top gamers in the Emirates. He is a brilliant child with a lot of qualities and talent. And I don't want to tell him what to do. Let's see what he wants to do himself."

The singer, who has given many memorable hits, also touched upon the game of numbers, social media fan following and hits on YouTube. "This is the way the world is today - organic views do not matter but inflated views do matter. Each to its own. You cannot trick God. My song Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin was not even promoted well by Sony. I wonder why they undermined that song. The song just got hit and no other song from Agneepath is as famous as this song. People recognise me with this song," Sonu Nigam remarked.

Credits :Times Now

