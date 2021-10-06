Sonu Nigam set to begin his world tour next month, worried about mandatory UK quarantine due to Covishield.

Sonu Nigam is all set to kickstart his world tour next month. The famed musician revealed that he will be flagging off his concert titled Rafi, Kishore Aur Main in the UK. And even though he's fully vaccinated, Sonu Nigam is a bit worried about the mandatory quarantine that even fully vaccinated travellers need to adhere to once they reach UK.

For the unversed, Indian travellers are supposed to undergo a mandatory quarantine for 10 days, even if they are fully vaccinated by Covishield. Elaborating on this, Nigam told Hindustan Times, "I am hopefully travelling to the UK in November for a concert which is called Rafi, Kishore Aur Main, which will be the beginning of my world tour. I hope that by then Covisheield is recognized in the UK and we don’t have to go through the quarantine."

Due to these rules, India also in a 'tit for tat' move began a mandatory 10-day quarantine for fully vaccinated UK travellers arriving in India.

However, Sonu Nigam is hopeful that the matter will be resolved. "I am being optimistic about it and hopefully by the time we are supposed to leave for the UK next month, this matter would be resolved."

The singer added that the cancellation of live music scene has affected thousands. "My heart goes out to all musicians, the daily wage earners the sound engineers and instrumentalists, whose livelihood depends on the live scene. I making sure that I take care of my musicians. We are doing online concerts sometimes at very low cost, so that at least musicians ka chalta rahe. Things are opening up now and that’s good. I did a corporate concert in Goa recently but in restrained numbers,” the singer revealed.

Sonu Nigam, who has been living in Dubai for the past few years, recently received the special UAE Golden Visa.

