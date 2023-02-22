Sonu Nigam shares videos from his Chembur show and reacts to the attack: It was a close shave for me

Sonu Nigam recently grabbed all the limelight and made it to the headlines after he and his team were attacked at a music event in Mumbai’s Chembur. A video is going viral on social media wherein we can see a man from Sonu’s team being pushed down the stage. According to reports in ETimes, Sonu Nigam was performing at a festival in Chembur when a local MLA, believed to be associated with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena party ended up attacking the singer and pushing his bodyguard from the stairs. Sonu even reached the Police station to file a complaint. A day after this incident took place, Sonu has taken to his Instagram handle to share videos of his performance from that night. Sonu Nigam shared videos from his performance

Sonu Nigam took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of videos of his performance from Chembur’s musical night. In the videos, we can see Sonu enjoying himself a lot as he can be seen performing with his group. Sharing these videos, Sonu wrote, “Happier times from last night..” Reacting about the attack, Sonu spoke to Times Of India and said, “It was a close shave for me and Hariprakash, my bodyguard, but a very bad fall for Rabbani. A flat-on-your-back fall from a height of 7 feet like this, could have been fatal. Madness! I am very keen on knowing what the law does in open-and-shut cases like this. Do they make us regret the decision of filing a legitimate complaint against hooliganism like this? Just because someone is a celebrity doesn't mean he has to be obligated and subjected to anyone's coercion for selfies and videos. That too in such a violent way.” Check out Sonu Nigam’s post:

Sonu Nigam and his team manhandled According to reports in ETimes, Sonu Nigam was performing at a festival in Chembur when a local MLA, believed to be associated with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena party misbehaved with the singer’s manager Saira. Apparently, the MLA’s son wanted to get a picture clicked with Sonu and that is the reason they reached the stage. When Sonu was getting down from the stage, the man ended up pushing Sonu on the backstage steps. Following the dramatic events, the singer has approached the Chembur police station to register a complaint. As of now, the purported video is being verified, and police officials are speaking to Sonu Nigam to find out about the incident.

