Sonu Nigam spotted at Mumbai airport after being attacked last night; Singer assures ‘all ok’; WATCH

Sonu Nigam recently grabbed all the limelight and made it to the headlines after he and his team were attacked at a music event in Mumbai’s Chembur. A video is going viral on social media wherein we can see a man from Sonu’s team being pushed down the stage. According to reports in ETimes, Sonu Nigam was performing at a festival in Chembur when a local MLA, believed to be associated with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena party ended up attacking the singer and pushing his bodyguard from the stairs. Sonu even reached the Police station to file a complaint. Amidst this chaos, the singer was spotted at Mumbai airport today. Sonu Nigam spotted at Mumbai airport today

The famous paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a clip on his Instagram where we can see Sonu Nigam getting off his car and heading towards the airport’s entrance gate. In the video, we can see the singer dressed in a smart attire. He can be seen wearing an army print jacket and pants which he paired with a green coloured cap. He had a sling bag and completed his look with sports shoes. When the paps asked him about his health, the singer replied, ‘All ok!” Before entering the airport, the paps reassured by asking, ‘All ok na sir?’ Sonu gave a flying kiss and said, ‘kuch nahi, sab theek hai’. Check out the video:

Sonu Nigam and his team manhandled According to reports in ETimes, Sonu Nigam was performing at a festival in Chembur when a local MLA, believed to be associated with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena party misbehaved with the singer’s manager Saira. Apparently, the MLA’s son wanted to get a picture clicked with Sonu and that is the reason they reached the stage. When Sonu was getting down from the stage, the man ended up pushing Sonu on the backstage steps. Following the dramatic events, the singer has approached the Chembur police station to register a complaint. As of now, the purported video is being verified, and police officials are speaking to Sonu Nigam to find out about the incident.

