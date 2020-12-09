Sonu Sood again comes forward to help the needy; Mortgages 8 premium properties in Mumbai: Report

To raise funds for the needy, actor Sonu Sood has mortgaged eight of his premium properties in Mumbai. The properties include two shops and six flats.

Time and again Sonu Sood has proved that apart from being an excellent actor he is a great human being too. During the lockdown, Sonu was the only actor who came forward and helped many migrant workers to return to their homeland. His humanitarian actions have been highly appreciated by the citizens of India. He is now been considered as a real life ‘hero’. Now, according to Money Control report, the actor has mortgaged eight of his premium properties in Mumbai to raise Rs. 10 crore for the needy.

The properties include two shops and six flats, and they are located in Juhu. According to the report, the agreement was signed on September 15 and it was registered on November 24. In Mumbai, the building is located around AB Nayar Road, near Iskcon Temple. The report also suggests that a registration fee of Rs 5 lakh was paid to raise the loan.

The Senior Director & Head – West India, Residential Services, JLL India, Ritesh Mehta said, “Such a philanthropic gesture is unheard of.” He further stated that these premium properties will continue to be owned by the actor and his wife and would continue to receive a monthly rental; however, they might have to pay interest and principal against the Rs 10 Crore loan.

During the lockdown, Sonu also arranged PPE kits for people. In August, he tweeted, “1137. mails 19000. fb messages 4812. Insta messages, 6741. twitter messages, Today’s HELP messages. On an average these are the number of requests I get for HELP. It is humanly impossible to reach out to everyone. I still try my best. Apologies if I missed your message.”

Also Read: Sonu Sood is overwhelmed on being appointed the state icon of Punjab; Says 'I'm grateful for this honour'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Money Control

Share your comment ×