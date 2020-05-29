Sonu Sood airlifts a total of 177 girls who were stuck in Kerala amidst the COVID 19 lockdown

Sonu Sood has airlifted 177 girls who have been stuck in Ernakulam, Kerala amidst the nationwide lockdown who had nowhere to go after the factory was closed due to COVID-19.

Just yesterday actor Sonu Sood was honoured by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in a special tweet. The Governor congratulated the actor for his neverending efforts towards the migrants. The official tweet from the Governor of Maharashtra's handle read as, "Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called up actor, filmstar Sonu Sood and complimented him for his dedicated work in facilitating the safe transportation of migrant people from various states to their home states." Meanwhile, breaking the internet with his gesture yet again, the Dabangg actor has again grabbed attention.

Sonu Sood has airlifted a total of 177 girls who have been stuck in Ernakulam, Kerala amidst the nationwide lockdown. These girls had been doing the stitching and embroidery work at a local factory & had nowhere to go soon after the factory was closed due to COVID - 19. Sood was informed about the same by a close friend from Bhubaneswar and soon after that, he decided to take charge of the situation and do his best for the girls. The actor started the process by taking several permissions from the government to have Kochi and Bhubaneswar airports opened. A special aircraft has been called from Bangalore to airlift these 177 girls from Kochi who will be now taken to Bhubaneshwar so they can finally reunite with their families. The flight duration from the village to Bhubaneswar is going to be two hours and soon after finishing their journeys, the girls will be heading back home.

Sonu Sood along with his good friend Neeti Goel continues to win the hearts of millions of Indians all across with their #GharBhejo initiative. The actor has been getting shoutouts from some of the biggest names in the country as he recently launched a toll-free helpline for home-bound migrants.

