Sonu Sood and Alia Bhatt most tweeted actors in 2021; Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra & Salman Khan follow.

The year end lists of tech giants are now out. This week we saw Google releasing its Year In Search list which revealed what and whom were most Indians searching for. Now, Twitter has released its own list on which male and female actors were netizens tweeting about the most. Turns out, Sonu Sood and Alia Bhatt were the most tweeted about actors, male and female, respectively.

Sonu topped the list and was followed by Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan at second, third, fourth and fifth place respectively. These were the most tweeted about male Bollywood actors in 2021. As for the female actors, Alia was at the top list followed by Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma.

The list definitely comes as no surprise as these actors have been trending all year round for a variety of reasons. Be it Alia's look in Gangubai Kathiwadi or Sonu Sood's philanthropic work or Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcoming their daughter Vamika, netizens had a lot to say about these actors.

Twitter India announced the list and said, "Y’all couldn’t stop Tweeting about them and we understand." Take a look at the post below:

y’all couldn’t stop Tweeting about them and we understand pic.twitter.com/oSeU7Rmucv — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 9, 2021

As for the most googled personalities, Aryan Khan, Shehnaaz Gill and Vicky Kaushal found a list in the top 10. The list, however, was ruled by Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.

ALSO READ: RRR Trailer: Alia Bhatt aces the Indian princess look as Sita in simple, elegant sarees and kohl eyes