Sonu Sood and Riteish Deshmukh come forward to help an old woman performing martial arts on streets

Bollywood celebrities Sonu Sood and Riteish Deshmukh were stunned on seeing a viral video of an elderly woman performing martial arts for a living.
3982 reads Mumbai
Sonu Sood and Riteish Deshmukh come forward to help an old woman performing martial arts on streets
In the clip, the woman, clad in a purple saree, juggles bamboo sticks. Reportedly, the woman is from Pune and has been performing on the streets to feed her family. Sharing the video on Twitter, Riteish lauded the women, asking netizens to help him with her contact details. "Warrior Aaji Maa...Can someone please get me the contact details of her," he tweeted. Later, in a separate tweet, Riteish shared that he managed to get the details of the woman and has connected with her. "Thank you so much. We have connected with this inspiring Warrior Aaji Maa. Incredible story," Riteish added.

Sonu Sood has also offered assistance to the old lady. Asking for the woman's contact details, Sonu mentioned that he would like to open a self-defence training school with her.

"Can I get her details please. Wanna open a small training school with her where she can train women of our country some self defence techniques," Sonu wrote.

Credits :IANS

