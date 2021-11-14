Sonu Sood announced his sister Malvika’s plan to join politics; Here’s what he said about his plans

Sonu Sood has been in the news ever since the pandemic has started. He has been out there helping all those in need. After he showed his heroism during the pandemic, many wanted the actor to step into politics. In fact, there were certain reports that stated Sonu would be stepping into politics but now the latest information states that his sister Malvika will soon enter politics. The actor himself announced that his sister will enter politics but he has no such plans for himself.

Addressing the media, Sonu Sood said, “We today officially want to say that Malvika will certainly come to serve Punjab.” Punjab will go to the polls early next year. The state is expected to witness a two-cornered fight between the ruling Congress and Kejriwal's AAP, which is the second-largest party in the state. Sonu Sood’s announcement has triggered speculations that Malvika might contest the upcoming assembly polls from Moga, Punjab. When Sonu was asked if Malvika has made up his mind to join any political party, the actor said that no decision has yet been taken as yet but will announce when the decision is made. "We have not yet taken a call about the party. Whenever the time comes, we will make sure that we will let you know," Sood said.

Everyone was curious to know if Sonu Sood would be joining politics anytime soon, the actor said that he had not thought about joining politics. Sood made headlines last year after he helped migrant workers stuck in cities following a nationwide lockdown announced by the Centre.

This year in August, the AAP government in Delhi appointed Sood as the brand ambassador of 'Desh Ka Mentors' program, which was intended for students and aimed to guide them in making their career choices.

