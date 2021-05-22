  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sonu Sood announces to set up oxygen plants in Andhra Pradesh by June

Actor Sonu Sood took to social media on Saturday to announce that he would be setting up a couple of oxygen plants in Andhra Pradesh in June.
7878 reads Mumbai Updated: May 22, 2021 04:59 pm
Sonu Sood announces to set up oxygen plants in Andhra Pradesh by June Sonu Sood announces to set up oxygen plants in Andhra Pradesh by June
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"Very happy to announce that the first set of my oxygen plants will be set up at Kurnool Government Hospital and one at District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore, AP in the month of June! This would be followed by setting more plants in the other needy states! Time to support rural India," Sonu Sood tweeted.

The actor has been arranging oxygen concentrators and other necessary equipment for Covid patients as India battles the second wave of the pandemic. He also regularly communicates with netizens reaching out to him on Twitter and other platforms seeking oxygen and other necessities.

Sonu recently took to social media to warn netizens again fraudsters using his name to extract money from people.

Sonu Sood reacted to a user's tweet who shared how she allegedly got calls from Sonu Sood Foundation asking her to pay Rs 10,000 for membership. 

Reacting to the post on Friday, Sonu tweeted: "Anyone who asks for money is a fake. Please don't fall in any trap. My services are FREE. @SoodFoundation."

 

Also read| EXCLUSIVE: Not Izhaar with Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next with Baiju Bawra


 

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Andhra Pradesh fans pour milk on Sonu Sood’s life size poster; Actor says ‘Humbled’ by this gesture
Sonu Sood asks doctors to prescribe substitutes for unavailable COVID 19 medicines; Fans agree with him
Sonu Sood defends himself with proof after being accused of taking undue credit for arranging a hospital bed
Love You Zindagi viral video girl dies of COVID 19; Sonu Sood mourns the tragic death, says life is so unfair
Newswrap, May 12: Mukesh Khanna’s elder sister dies: Sonu Sood helps Harbhajan Singh with Remdesivir injection
After helping Suresh Raina, Sonu Sood lends support to Harbhajan Singh in arranging Remdesivir injection