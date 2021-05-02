  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sonu Sood appeals to the government to make cremation of Covid 19 patients free of cost

Sonu Sood took to social media to make another important appeal to the Indian government in light of the rising deaths due to Covid-19 in the country.
3447 reads Mumbai
Sonu Sood appeals to the government to make cremation of Covid 19 patients free of cost. Sonu Sood appeals to the government to make cremation of Covid 19 patients free of cost.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

For days on end, Sonu Sood has been working nonstop to help families of those affected during the deadly second wave of Covid-19 in India. From organising oxygen and ventilator beds to supplying food and medicines to the needy, Sonu Sood like many other Bollywood celebs have been going the extra mile. On Saturday, Sonu Sood took to social media to make another important appeal to the Indian government. 

In a video, Sonu Sood appealed for free cremation because of those dying due to Covid-19. The actor began by narrating an incident and said that any person's struggle begins at home looking for an oxygen. The person then goes to look for a hospital bed, then a ventilator and those who are not lucky enough don't survive this struggle. 

In order to ease the pain of families while bidding goodbye to their loved ones, Sonu Sood said that the government and lawmakers should consider passing a law on free cremation of Covid-19 patients. He also added that many underprivileged sometimes do not even have the funds to cremate their loved ones. 

Take a look at Sonu Sood's appeal below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

Apart from Sonu Sood, several Bollywood celebrities have come forward to do their bit to help. From Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar organising oxygen and medical facilities to Alia Bhatt teaming up with journalise Faye D'souza for releasing verified resources, several actors and actresses are going out of their way to help those in need.  

ALSO READ: Dilip Kumar hospitalised, wife Saira Banu confirms veteran actor is 'recovering well'

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Sonu Sood says ‘saving lives’ is ‘million times’ more satisfying than being a part of a 100 crore film
Kangana Ranaut says 'appreciate Indian made vaccine' to Sonu post his COVID recovery: Encourage all to take it
Newswrap, April 23: Amit Mistry Passes away due to cardiac arrest; Sonu Sood tests COVID negative and more
Sonu Sood poses with a negative symbol as he beats COVID 19
COVID 19 positive Sonu Sood shows how 'our health care system' has failed in providing beds & other equipment
Newswrap, April 17: Actor Vivek passes away; Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal & Neil Nitin Mukesh test COVID positive