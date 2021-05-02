Sonu Sood appeals to the government to make cremation of Covid 19 patients free of cost

Sonu Sood took to social media to make another important appeal to the Indian government in light of the rising deaths due to Covid-19 in the country.

For days on end, Sonu Sood has been working nonstop to help families of those affected during the deadly second wave of Covid-19 in India. From organising oxygen and ventilator beds to supplying food and medicines to the needy, Sonu Sood like many other Bollywood celebs have been going the extra mile. On Saturday, Sonu Sood took to social media to make another important appeal to the Indian government.

In a video, Sonu Sood appealed for free cremation because of those dying due to Covid-19. The actor began by narrating an incident and said that any person's struggle begins at home looking for an oxygen. The person then goes to look for a hospital bed, then a ventilator and those who are not lucky enough don't survive this struggle.

In order to ease the pain of families while bidding goodbye to their loved ones, Sonu Sood said that the government and lawmakers should consider passing a law on free cremation of Covid-19 patients. He also added that many underprivileged sometimes do not even have the funds to cremate their loved ones.

Apart from Sonu Sood, several Bollywood celebrities have come forward to do their bit to help. From and organising oxygen and medical facilities to teaming up with journalise Faye D'souza for releasing verified resources, several actors and actresses are going out of their way to help those in need.

