Sonu Sood applauded by Maharashtra Governor for his tireless efforts as he continues to send migrants home 

Over the weekend, Sonu Sood was invited by the Governor of Maharashtra to appreciate all the tireless efforts that the actor has been carrying out.

If there is one Bollywood celebrity who has stepped up during the coronavirus crisis, it is undoubtedly Sonu Sood. The actor has gone all out and managed to organise buses, food and water for needy migrants and also send them home via buses to different parts of the country. Over the weekend, Sonu Sood was invited by the Governor of Maharashtra to appreciate all the tireless efforts that the actor has been carrying out.

The governor also assured the actor full assistance in carrying out his noble work. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tweeted, “Film star @SonuSood called on at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai today. Shri Sood briefed about his ongoing work to help the migrant people to reach their home states and to provide them food. Applauded his great work and assured him of his fullest support in these endeavours."

Take a look:

Film star @SonuSood called on at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai today. Shri Sood briefed about his ongoing work to help the migrant people to reach their home states and to provide them food. Applauded his great work and assured him of his fullest support in these endeavours. pic.twitter.com/oUMfIQGTeX — Bhagat Singh Koshyari (@BSKoshyari) May 30, 2020

Apart from sending migrants from Maharashtra home, Sonu Sood also managed to airlift 177 women stuck in Kerala’s Ernakulam and send them back home in Bhubaneshwar with the assistance of authorities. These women were employed in stitching and embroidery work at a local factory & had nowhere to go after the factory shut due to the lockdown. Sood was informed about the same by a close friend from Bhubaneswar and the actor started the process by taking several permissions from the government to have Kochi and Bhubaneswar airports opened. A special aircraft from Bangalore was arranged to airlift these 177 girls from Kochi who were then taken to Bhubaneshwar.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×