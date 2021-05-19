Sonu Sood asks doctors to prescribe substitutes for unavailable COVID 19 medicines; Fans agree with him

Sonu Sood urged doctors to give the names of the medicines which can be substituted for the Coronavirus. Fans came out in his support.

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world together. People are helping others and even celebrities are also not behind in this campaign. From arranging oxygen cylinders to helping in getting a bed in the hospital, they are doing it all. And amid this, actor Sonu Sood has been winning hearts from his kind act. He is helping people since the last year when the Coronavirus first hit the world. In the lockdown, he became as a ray of hope for many.

Sonu Sood took to his official Twitter handle and shared his concern for the people who are in search of medicines. He asked doctors to prescribe substitutes of COVID 19 medicines because in some areas, they are not available. He also mentioned that this will help in saving a life. The actor’s tweet immediately grabbed attention and fans started replying to his post. Some fans even shared a doctor’s prescription mentioning that the medicines are not available. While some agreed with the actor and said that doctors should be prescribing supplements or vitamins.

Analyst and trade expert Sumit Agarwal also dropped a comment and said that ‘Some medicines do NOT have an alternative.’

One simple question:

When everyone knows a particular injection is not available anywhere,why does every doctor recommends that injection only?

When the hospitals cannot get that medicine then how will a common man get?

Why can't v use a substitute of that medicine &save a life? — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 18, 2021

Recently, the actor had issued a clarification after the District Magistrate and Collector, Ganjam, said that "Sonu's foundation didn't contact them to arrange a bed for a person in need but took credit for it". On Monday evening, Sonu had written that he "never claimed," to have "contacted the DM" and he had also shared the screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation proving that he has arranged for the bed because the patient's family approached him for help.

