  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sonu Sood asks doctors to prescribe substitutes for unavailable COVID 19 medicines; Fans agree with him

Sonu Sood urged doctors to give the names of the medicines which can be substituted for the Coronavirus. Fans came out in his support.
5416 reads Mumbai
Sonu Sood Sonu Sood asks doctors to prescribe substitutes for unavailable COVID 19 medicines; Fans agree with him
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world together. People are helping others and even celebrities are also not behind in this campaign. From arranging oxygen cylinders to helping in getting a bed in the hospital, they are doing it all. And amid this, actor Sonu Sood has been winning hearts from his kind act. He is helping people since the last year when the Coronavirus first hit the world. In the lockdown, he became as a ray of hope for many.

Sonu Sood took to his official Twitter handle and shared his concern for the people who are in search of medicines. He asked doctors to prescribe substitutes of COVID 19 medicines because in some areas, they are not available. He also mentioned that this will help in saving a life. The actor’s tweet immediately grabbed attention and fans started replying to his post. Some fans even shared a doctor’s prescription mentioning that the medicines are not available. While some agreed with the actor and said that doctors should be prescribing supplements or vitamins.  

Analyst and trade expert Sumit Agarwal also dropped a comment and said that ‘Some medicines do NOT have an alternative.’

Take a look here:

Recently, the actor had issued a clarification after the District Magistrate and Collector, Ganjam, said that "Sonu's foundation didn't contact them to arrange a bed for a person in need but took credit for it". On Monday evening, Sonu had written that he "never claimed," to have "contacted the DM" and he had also shared the screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation proving that he has arranged for the bed because the patient's family approached him for help.

Also Read: Sonu Sood defends himself with proof after being accused of taking undue credit for arranging a hospital bed

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Sonu Sood Twitter

You may like these
Sonu Sood calls Sara Ali Khan 'hero' for inspiring youth; Thanks her for helping his foundation amid COVID 19
Sonu Sood comes to Suresh Raina's aid as the latter asks for oxygen cylinder for aunt battling COVID 19 in UP
COVID 19 crisis: Sonu Sood supports people who lost loved ones due to oxygen scarcity: You didn’t fail, we did
Kangana Ranaut says 'appreciate Indian made vaccine' to Sonu post his COVID recovery: Encourage all to take it
Sonu Sood tests positive for COVID 19 after 1st vaccine dose: This gives me ample time to solve your problems
Sonu Sood supports Mumbai Police amid COVID 19 spike; Contributes 25000 face shields to ‘real heroes’
close