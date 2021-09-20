Sonu Sood breaks silence on IT survey: I am a law abiding citizen of this country, have not violated any law

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been trending on social media after the Income Tax department surveyed his residence and other locations in different parts of the country. As reported the department has accused the actor of financial irregularities worth over Rs 250 crore. Well, the actor has remained silent on the issue but today in the morning he shared a cryptic post on his Instagram and mentioned that every rupee in his foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the actor finally opened on the matter and said that he is a law-abiding citizen of this country and has never violated any law. He said, “Whatever documents, details they asked for, we gave. Whatever questions they asked, I answered. I did my part, they did theirs. We answered every one of them with documents. That's my duty. We are still providing documents…it is part of the process.” He said the officials were very happy with the documentation.

He further says, “I have 54,000 unread emails, thousands of messages on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter. I have to make sure every single penny is used in a proper way, for a genuine and needy person. The money was not been lying around for years but only for three-four months and we have to do due diligence before supporting a cause.”

The actor also mentioned, “I asked them have you ever seen such kind of documentation, details, paperwork? They said no. They said it was the smoothest four days of raids for them.”

It is worth mentioning here that an NGO, 'SOOD Charity Foundation' was launched by the actor in July 2020. It collected donations of Rs 18.94 crore till date of which it spent only Rs 1.90 crore towards various relief measures (for migrants).

