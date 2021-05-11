Sonu Sood brings oxygen plants from France amid pandemic: Working our best to ensure everything comes in time

Sonu Sood, who is doing his bit to help people during the COVID 19 pandemic, is all set to import oxygen plants from France.

Ever since COVID 19 pandemic has hit India, several celebs have come forward to help people during tough times. Amid this, Sonu Sood appeared to be a COVID 19 hero who had not just helped hundreds of migrant workers to reach home safely during the first lockdown, he also arranged for food and other necessities for the people. And while the second wave of Coronavirus had hit India, Sonu is once again seen helping the people with medicines, oxygen cylinders and much more.

And now, as per the recent update, the Happy New Year actor had brought in oxygen plants from France as India continues to grapple with shortage of oxygen. Releasing a statement about the same, Sonu said that while these plants are expected to solve a major problem of COVID 19 patients, he is making sure everything comes in time. “We have seen a lot of people suffering because of the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. We have got it now, and are already giving it to people. However, these oxygen plants will not only supply to entire hospitals but will also get these oxygen cylinders filled up, which will solve a major problem of the people suffering from Covid-19. Time is the biggest challenge for us at the moment and we are working our best to make sure everything comes in time and we don't lose more lives,” he said.

It is reported that the first plant has already been ordered and it will be arriving in 10-12 days. Meanwhile, several others have been contributing to aid people during the pandemic. For instance, and Virat Kohli has started a COVID 19 fundraiser and has urged everyone to help.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli start COVID 19 fundraiser, urge all to help: It pains us to see our country suffer

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×