  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sonu Sood calls out fake Twitter account duping people: Stop your cheating business before it’s too late

Sonu Sood has helped numerous needy people amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Recently, he gave a befitting warning to a fake Twitter account that has been opened on his name.
11325 reads Mumbai
Sonu Sood calls out fake Twitter account duping people: Stop your cheating business before it’s too lateSonu Sood calls out fake Twitter account duping people: Stop your cheating business before it’s too late

If there is one actor who has become a favourite of the masses amidst the COVID-19 crisis, it is Sonu Sood. We all know the reason behind the same. The actor has proved to be a messiah for many needy people during the unprecedented situation in the country. Right from helping migrant workers get back to their homes to helping students return home from abroad, Sonu’s acts of generosity have made headlines. And the best part is that he continues helping out people.

But right now, the actor has won our hearts once again for a completely different reason. This time it is Sonu’s hard-hitting reply to a fake account on Twitter that has grabbed everyone’s attention. For the unversed, this page has been cheating on people in the actor’s name. So, now he has responded to the page with a direct warning that reads, “You will be arrested soon for cheating innocent people my dear. So stop your cheating business before it’s too late.”

Check out his tweet below:

Meanwhile, the actor is back on a mission again as he has made arrangements a few days back to bring back 100 Indian students stranded in Guyana. Numerous people have reached out to the actor in the last few months for assistance on social media and so had these students from South America too. We all remember how Sonu Sood also arranged a charter flight for 100 other students from Tamil Nadu who were stranded in Russia.  

Also Read: Sonu Sood is on a new mission to help 100 Indian students stranded in Guyana; Says ‘Let’s do it’

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement