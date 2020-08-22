Sonu Sood calls out fake Twitter account duping people: Stop your cheating business before it’s too late

Sonu Sood has helped numerous needy people amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Recently, he gave a befitting warning to a fake Twitter account that has been opened on his name.

If there is one actor who has become a favourite of the masses amidst the COVID-19 crisis, it is Sonu Sood. We all know the reason behind the same. The actor has proved to be a messiah for many needy people during the unprecedented situation in the country. Right from helping migrant workers get back to their homes to helping students return home from abroad, Sonu’s acts of generosity have made headlines. And the best part is that he continues helping out people.

But right now, the actor has won our hearts once again for a completely different reason. This time it is Sonu’s hard-hitting reply to a fake account on Twitter that has grabbed everyone’s attention. For the unversed, this page has been cheating on people in the actor’s name. So, now he has responded to the page with a direct warning that reads, “You will be arrested soon for cheating innocent people my dear. So stop your cheating business before it’s too late.”

Check out his tweet below:

You will be arrested soon for cheating innocent people my dear. So stop your cheating business before it’s too late. https://t.co/5yWMXV3Agw — sonu sood (SonuSood) August 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the actor is back on a mission again as he has made arrangements a few days back to bring back 100 Indian students stranded in Guyana. Numerous people have reached out to the actor in the last few months for assistance on social media and so had these students from South America too. We all remember how Sonu Sood also arranged a charter flight for 100 other students from Tamil Nadu who were stranded in Russia.

