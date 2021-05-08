Sonu Sood calls Sara Ali Khan 'hero' for inspiring youth; Thanks her for helping his foundation amid COVID 19

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, Sara Ali Khan has been amplifying calls for help using her social media handle and has been tagging Sonu Sood in her posts. Now, Sonu has penned a post to thank her for her contribution to his foundation amid tough times.

Over the past few weeks, Sara Ali Khan has been actively amplifying calls for help amid COVID 19 second wave via her Instagram handle and has been tagging Sonu Sood in all of them. The Simmba star has been trying to help out the ones in need of resources amid the current COVID 19 wave in India by using her social media reach. And now, Sonu has gone ahead and penned a special note for the young star for her contribution to his foundation. The 'messiah of migrants' dubbed Sara as a 'hero' in his note and thanked her.

Taking to Twitter, Sonu penned a note for Sara and lauded her efforts in helping his foundation amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Sonu wrote, "Thank you so much my dear Sara Ali Khan for your contribution to the @soodfoundation! Extremely proud of you & keep on doing the good work. You have inspired the youth of the nation to come forward and help during these difficult times. You are a hero." The Simmba actress is yet to respond to Sonu’s note.

Take a look at Sonu's tweet for Sara:

Thank you so much my dear Sara Ali Khan for your contribution to the @soodfoundation! Extremely proud of you & keep on doing the good work. You have inspired the youth of the nation to come forward and help during these difficult times. You are a hero @sara_ali_khan95 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 8, 2021

Sonu has been constantly helping out people across the nation with his foundation amid the COVID 19 second wave. Not just fans, even popular personalities like Suresh Raina, Richa Chadha and more received help from the Simmba actor in stressful times of COVID 19 second wave. Now, it appears that Gen-Z star also has joined Sonu in his quest to help people amid the pandemic and for it, the actor even expressed his gratitude to her.

Recently, Sonu was in the headlines when he came to Suresh Raina's aid as the latter sought help for his aunt in Meerut, UP. The former Indian Cricketer also was full of gratitude for Sonu after the actor helped his aunt out amid the COVID 19 pandemic.

