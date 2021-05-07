Sonu Sood comes to Suresh Raina's aid as the latter asks for oxygen cylinder for aunt battling COVID 19 in UP

Amid the COVID 19 crisis in India, Sonu Sood has been helping everyone including stars and celebs. Recently, when Chennai Super Kings Cricketer, Suresh Raina needed help for his ailing aunt battling COVID 19, the Simmba actor jumped in.

The COVID 19 second wave may have hit India quite hard, but actors like Sonu Sood have been doing their bit amid the same and are proving to be an important aid in times of crisis. Not just fans and social media users, Sonu is also helping out stars and celebs who may need aid amid COVID 19 crisis and recently, he jumped in to help, former Indian Cricketer and current Chennai Super Kings champ, Suresh Raina. Suresh put out a call for help on Twitter as he sought an oxygen cylinder for his aunt in Meerut who was hospitalised due to COVID 19.

Sharing a tweet, Suresh wrote, "Urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for my aunt. Age - 65. Hospitalised with Sever lung infection. Covid + SPO2 without support 70. SPO2 with support 91. Kindly help with any leads. @myogiadityanath." As soon as Raina put out the post, Sonu responded and requested him to share her details with him. He replied, "Send me the detals bhai. Will get it delivered." Once arranged, Sonu retweeted to Raina that the oxygen cylinder has been arranged and would be reaching in 10 minutes. Seeing Sonu's gesture and promptness to help, the former India Cricketer expressed gratitude. He replied to Sonu and wrote, "Sonu Paji thank you so much for all the help. Big big help! Stay blessed."

Take a look at Sonu and Suresh Raina's conversation:

Send me the detals bhai. Will get it delivered. https://t.co/BQHCYZJYkV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 6, 2021

Sonu Paji thank you so much for all the help. Big big help! Stay blessed — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Sonu has been doing his bit for everyone amid the COVID 19 pandemic. His work for people started last year with the migrants who were travelling back to their hometowns amid the lockdown and now, he is helping to meet the demands for resources like ICU beds, Oxygen Cylinders and more amid the COVID 19 second wave. The actor himself was infected with COVID 19 last month. However, despite the same, he continued to help people via his social media handle and foundation.

