Sonu Sood comes up with a witty reply for a fan who asked him for a car and it will leave crack you up

A fan reached out to Sonu Sood via Twitter and requested the actor for a car to meet his grandparents. The actor’s response is too hilarious to miss.
Sonu Sood has been on the giving end throughout this lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. From helping migrant workers get home safely, to arranging charter flights for stranded Indian medical students, the actor is being hailed by Netizens all over the country for his kind acts. But, even though there are ample real-time requests of people in need, the actor has been getting some rather unusual requests from fans on Twitter. Not that long ago, a teenager asked the actor for a PS4 because his friends had one. But the actor gave a befitting reply telling the kid to get some books and read. 

But now, another request has made its way to the actor, and his reply will leave you in splits. On Wednesday, a fan asked Sonu Sood if he could arrange for a car for him to drive down to Rajasthan so he could visit his wife’s grandparents. “@SonuSood hi sonu sir, Actually i wanted a car to go to rajasthan on 20th September, to visit my wife’s grand parent’s so pls can you arrange a car for me for a week i want i will go self drive pls sir,” the tweet read. 

Here is Sonu Sood's tweet: 

In no time, Sonu responded to the fan in a funny way, “Why self drive? I will drive you down.. kindly let me know which car you prefer and what AC temperature you would like me to maintain?” This is not the only unusual request the actor has been getting, Earlier, he received even funnier requests from fans who wanted to be transported to the nearest liquor shops to a man asking Sonu Sood to reunite him with his girlfriend. 

