Sonu Sood on the condition of COVID 19 orphans: I am in touch with those children who have lost their parents

Sonu Sood speaks on the needs of those children who have been orphaned because of COVID 19. He says he is aware of the situation and in touch with those children. Read further to know what he said.

In the aftermath and severity of the second wave of COVID 19 in India, there are many children who have lost both their parents and are currently going through a very tough time. In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Sonu Sood spoke about being completely aware of the situation. He mentioned being in touch with the families and those children who have lost both parents to COVID. Sonu spoke about making a request to the state government and ask them to provide free education to the COVID 19 orphans with some kind of regular pension as income to those families who have lost earning members.

Sonu mentioned that he is happy to see the state governments take the initiative and said, “11-12 states have already announced free education for kids and some pension. But I think much more needs to be done in this matter. Efforts to help Covid orphans need to be more consolidated. We need to find a more permanent financial solution to the crisis. Compensation and pension should go to not only to children in government schools but also in private schools. Orphaned children are equally vulnerable in every situation. Why look at only children in government schools?”

Sonu further spoke about solving the situation and said that there should be a law that makes it mandatory that children in any kind of school be it government or private, receive equal attention and compensation. He mentioned gathering the data around all the children that have been affected by the pandemic and figuring out a solution for them from his end.

Also Read| Sonu Sood offers to open ‘something vegetarian’ for a man who names a mutton shop after the actor

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

Share your comment ×