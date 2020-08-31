  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sonu Sood continues his selfless acts as he delivers shoes to an athlete and books to an IAS aspirant

Sonu Sood has come to the rescue once again. The actor recently helped deliver shoes to an athlete and books to an IAS aspirant.
17234 reads Mumbai
News,sonu soodSonu Sood continues his selfless acts as he delivers shoes to an athlete and books to an IAS aspirant
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sonu Sood has come to the rescue once again. The actor has become a superhero to fans for his selfless acts amid the pandemic. What started off with him helping migrant workers get back home after the lockdown commenced, Sonu also helped workers find a job. That’s not all, the actor also went on to send charter flights to help stranded students from different parts of the world reach their home towns. After all his selfless deeds, Sonu is back at it again. 

The actor most recently helped deliver shoes to an athlete and books to an IAS aspirant. Taking to Twitter, an athlete shared a newspaper article about him where he spoke about how he had been borrowing shoes from his friends for training for the Olympics due to financial conditions. On Twitter wrote, “@SonuSood sir my family economic conditions is not good and my game is all over the world so plzz sir do help and support me and my game.” In no time, the actor responded to his tweet and said, “It’s done bhai. Will be delivered today.” 

Here is Sonu Sood's tweet: 

Apart from that, Sonu also responded to a netizen who requested him to help his sister who is currently preparing for the civil services. The netizen on Twitter wrote, “Sir,can you pls help in my sister’s Civils preparation? She need some upsc books.being in a farmer’s family my father can not afford for that in this critical situation.please sir help.” Sonu responded to the fan saying, “Your books will reach you by tomorrow.”

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood calls out fake Twitter account duping people: Stop your cheating business before it’s too late

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement