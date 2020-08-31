Sonu Sood continues his selfless acts as he delivers shoes to an athlete and books to an IAS aspirant

Sonu Sood has come to the rescue once again. The actor recently helped deliver shoes to an athlete and books to an IAS aspirant.

The actor most recently helped deliver shoes to an athlete and books to an IAS aspirant. Taking to Twitter, an athlete shared a newspaper article about him where he spoke about how he had been borrowing shoes from his friends for training for the Olympics due to financial conditions. On Twitter wrote, “@SonuSood sir my family economic conditions is not good and my game is all over the world so plzz sir do help and support me and my game.” In no time, the actor responded to his tweet and said, “It’s done bhai. Will be delivered today.”

Your books will reach you by tomorrow https://t.co/8Ad2JR5IUo — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 31, 2020

Apart from that, Sonu also responded to a netizen who requested him to help his sister who is currently preparing for the civil services. The netizen on Twitter wrote, “Sir,can you pls help in my sister’s Civils preparation? She need some upsc books.being in a farmer’s family my father can not afford for that in this critical situation.please sir help.” Sonu responded to the fan saying, “Your books will reach you by tomorrow.”

