Sonu Sood on different roles being offered to him now: They're larger than life & real life hero roles

Over the years, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has entertained us on the big screen with varied characters. The actor, however, has more often than not been seen in villain or antagonist roles. However, his prolific work during the nation-wide lockdown has put him in the spotlight yet again. The pandemic has turned Sonu Sood into an Internet hero as the actor turned saviour for lakhs of migrants who he helped reach back home safely.

Since then, there has been a change in the kind of roles that are being offered, revealed Sonu Sood. Speaking to IANS, Sood said, "The kind of roles that have been offered are different. They are larger than life, and real-life hero roles. Things that I have done in real life, they are trying to put that in my scripts, too, which is different. I have to make sure that I live up to the expectations and do justice with whatever I do."

Sonu Sood also added that he enjoys acting the most and will never stop doing it. "There is a huge amount of responsibility. I came to the city to become an actor, and I will keep on doing what I enjoy the most. There will be new roles and some new stories," he added.

Meanwhile, Sood's work for the underprivileged continues as he has mortgaged eight of his premium properties in Mumbai to raise Rs 10 crore for the needy. According to Money Control, the actor's mortgaged properties include two shops and six flats in Mumbai's plush area Juhu.

