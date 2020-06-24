Sonu Sood DISMISSES claims of helping migrants for political gains: Don’t care about such allegations

As per reports, Happy New Year actor Sonu Sood rubbished news of helping migrant workers amid the COVID 19 crisis for political gains. Read on!

Sonu Sood has turned into a messiah for all the migrant workers stranded in Maharashtra due to the novel Coronavirus as he is going all out to help them reach their home. From arranging buses, trains to flights, Sonu Sood has emerged as a real-life hero during the Covid-19 crisis. From replying to fans to social media to personally visiting the bus station and train station to ensure that every migrant worker is safe and reaches home has made Sonu Sood the talk of the town, however, there have also been allegations that his relief efforts are politically motivated, most famously by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Congress leader Nagma.

Talking about the same, Sonu Sood said that all such allegations don’t bother him, and at the moment, he is busy arranging travel for migrant workers who need to reach home. Sonu said, “When those allegations were made about me and the controversy erupted, I didn’t even read what was being written.” Moving on, this Dabangg actor said that when people called to take his opinion on the matter, he said he was busy arranging travel for labourers and therefore, he didn’t react to it. Sonu Sood also said that whenever someone is trying to do something good, others will always put allegations to discredit the hard work and point fingers at you.

As a matter of fact, Sonu feels that such baseless allegations only strengthen his resolve to do more, and do better and post the allegations, he was only inspired to do more. As we speak, besides arranging arranged buses, trains and flights for thousands of migrants stranded in different parts of the country, the actor has also launched a toll-free helpline for migrants to reach out to his team. Also, the Simmba actor has offered his hotel in Mumbai for healthcare workers to stay in, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

