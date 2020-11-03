  1. Home
Sonu Sood doles out words of wisdom to a fan who wanted Shah Rukh Khan style Burj Khalifa birthday celebration

Sonu Sood has got a request from a man who wants to celebrate his birthday in Shah Rukh Khan-style. The actor gave him some motivational advice on Twitter.
Mumbai
It is no secret that Sonu Sood enjoys a huge fan base on social media. And the Dabangg actor always takes out time to respond to his fans. While he receives thousands of requests for help on Twitter, there are also a few pranksters who joke around with him and Sonu replies to them with similar humour. Few days back, a man on Twitter asked him to arrange transport for him for a Maldives vacation. Replying to the tweet, the actor gave him a witty reply saying, “Cycle pe jaoge ke riksha pe bhai? (Would you prefer a bicycle or a rickshaw)?” Recently, the Simmba actor has yet again come across a bizarre desire on Twitter.

This time, the dashing actor got a request from a man who wants to celebrate his birthday in Shah Rukh Khan-style. A Twitter user shared pictures from King Khan’s 55th birthday celebrations, which had the actor’s name and picture projected on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Sharing a similar desire, the Twitter user wrote to Sonu, “Sonu sir. 5 November ko birthday hai. Aise hi Burj Khalifa pe celebration karwa. Do please. @SonuSood.” Replying to the tweet, the actor said, “Your birthday just got 3 days late bro. Work hard a bit and earn a name for yourself in life, then not just Burj Khalifa, the world will write your name in the sky.” 

Check out Sonu Sood’s tweet:

 

Needless to say, the actor’s reply has received thumbs up from everyone.  Earlier, he received a request for a car, to which the actor replied, “Why self drive? I will drive you down.. kindly let me know which car you prefer and what AC temperature you would like me to maintain?

