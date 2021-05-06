Sonu Sood donates oxygen cylinders amidst its shortage in COVID 19 crisis; Urges all to stay strong

Actor Sonu Sood has arranged for more oxygen cylinders amid this situation. He has been helping people throughout the year.

India is currently battling the second wave of the deadly Coronavirus. The pandemic, which hit the world last year for the first time, has created panic among the masses. There is a shortage of oxygen cylinders and beds in hospitals. Makeshift hospitals have been created to meet the demand. Celebrities are also donating to the campaign. But there is one celebrity who has been working from day one. Actor Sonu Sood has been helping continuously and has also garnered a lot of appreciation for this.

Today also he has donated oxygen cylinders and urged India to stay strong. He shared a video on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Oxygen from my side on your way.” The video shows a lorry uploaded with oxygen cylinders. His team has been working hard during this time. The actor’s work has appreciated been by many celebs including Jonas and Pooja Bhatt. Both have called him ‘extremely generous’. Recently, he had tweeted saying that if anyone is losing life, it is the failure of a country, not an individual.

Recently, the actor had provided more than 15 oxygen cylinders to a hospital in Bengaluru and saved the lives of over 20 Covid-19 patients.

Stay strong India

Oxygen from my side on your way@SoodFoundation pic.twitter.com/72prrjtw7v — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 6, 2021

The actor had released a statement saying, “The team spent the entire night not thinking about anything but just helping the hospital to get oxygen cylinders. Had there been any delay, many families could have lost their close ones. I want to thank everyone who helped in saving so many lives last night.” Hashmath Raza from the Karnataka team of Sonu Sood Charity foundation had received an SOS call from a police officer informing about the dire situation at the hospital.

