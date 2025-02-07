Sonu Sood faces legal trouble after Ludhiana court issues arrest warrant against actor in Rs 10 lakh fraud case

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, often referred to as the "messiah of the helpless," has landed in legal trouble after his name surfaced in an investigation related to a Rs 10 lakh fraud case. Authorities in Ludhiana have now issued an arrest warrant against him in connection with the matter.

As per reports, the case was filed by Ludhiana-based lawyer Rajesh Khanna, primarily against an individual named Mohit Shukla. Khanna alleged that Shukla deceived him into investing in a fraudulent Rajika coin scheme.

According to an ANI report, Sonu Sood was expected to testify in the case. While the actor’s involvement in the fraud remains unclear, ANI stated that he was summoned to appear in court but failed to do so. As a result, an arrest warrant was issued against him for not complying with the court's order.

"Sonu Sood, has been duly served with summon(s) or warrant(s) but he/she has failed to attend (absconds and keeps out of the way for the purpose of avoiding service of a summon(s) or warrant(s)). You are hereby ordered to arrest and bring the said Sonu Sood before the Court..." the arrest warrant read.

Sonu Sood and his team have yet to issue an official statement regarding the controversy. The next hearing for the case is set for February 10.

Just days before the arrest warrant was issued, Sood met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. On Monday, he donated four ambulances to support and enhance the state's healthcare services.

The Fateh actor expressed his gratitude and respect to CM Chandrababu Naidu for his support and guidance toward the Sood Charity Foundation as they continue their efforts for a healthier India.

On the professional front, Sonu Sood was last seen in Fateh, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. The film marked his directorial debut and also featured veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

In Fateh, Sonu portrayed a former special operations officer who joins forces with an ethical hacker, played by Jacqueline, to dismantle a dangerous cybercrime syndicate.