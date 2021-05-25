Sonu Sood on fans pouring milk on his photos amid COVID 19: Request everyone to save milk for someone needy

Actos Sonu Sood took to his Twitter handle to share how humbled he feels for the love he is receiving from his fans amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Take a look.

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, India has experienced a spike in cases. As a result, patients from across the country have been battling the deadly virus. Several actors and actresses from the film and TV industry have come forward to support people during the pandemic. Sonu Sood, who helped the migrant workers reach home last year, has been assisting patients during these trying times by arranging for resources like oxygen cylinders, ventilators, and hospital beds with his social media platform.

Now, several fans have expressed their gratitude for Sonu’s unconditional support. In numerous videos, people are seen pouring milk on the actor and praising him. The star was taken aback by the expression of love and took to his Twitter handle to share a video of fans pouring milk on his photos in Kurnool and Nellore. The actor, who had set up oxygen plants at the location, wrote that he was ‘humbled’ by the gesture. However, he urged people to not waste milk, and instead of giving it to those who need it. “Request everyone to save milk for someone needy," he wrote.

Take a look:

Humbled

Request everyone to save milk for someone needy. https://t.co/aTGTfdD4lp — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 24, 2021

Thought out the pandemic, Sonu has extended his support for communities in need of resources. Since the lockdown restrictions were imposed by several state governments, the actor has arranged for medical supplies and engaged in humanitarian works. He previously opened up about why he helps people. He said that saving lives is a ‘million times’ more satisfying than signing up for a 100 crore film project.

