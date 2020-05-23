  1. Home
Sonu Sood gets a dished named after his birthplace by chef Vikas Khanna

Chef Vikas Khanna has prepared a special dish and named it "Moga" after the town in Punjab where actor Sonu Sood was born. This, because Khanna is impressed with Sonu's charity work amid the COVID 19 lockdown.
6806 reads Mumbai
Khanna shared a photo of the special dish with a tweet message: "Dear @SonuSood everyday you are inspiring us. Can't cook for you right now in appreciation of your work. So sending you a dish Im going to name "MOGA" after your birthplace. #Respect #RealHero."

Sonu was overjoyed naturally, and he called Khanna the "world's best chef".

He wrote: "Bhaiiiiii. Now this is SOMETHING, the most special thing I heard today. Love u man for all the great work ur doing . U inspire, n yes... can't wait to taste "MOGA" made by THE WORLD's BEST CHEF my home town MOGA will be proud today."

Meanwhile, a resident of Telangana, stuck elsewhere requested Sonu Sood to help him reach home. But the actor informed that Telangana is not allowing people to enter from other states.

"Telangana is not accepting people brother. Still trying my best to seek permissions. Hoping for the best," tweeted the actor.

Also Read Sonu Sood helps migrant workers to go back home by arranging buses

Credits :IANS

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

well done sonu sood

