Sonu Sood gives an EPIC reply to Twitter user calling him a fake philanthropist; Says ‘It’s about intentions’

Sonu Sood, who has won hearts by helping the migrant labourers during the lockdown, has been accused of running a PR exercise in the name of offering help to people.

COVID 19 pandemic has been giving everyone a touch time for quite some time now. But in these crisis situations, Sonu Sood came as a knight in the shining armour who helped hundreds of migrant workers reach their place safely during the lockdown. This isn’t all. He has also been helping many people in need by providing them with medical aid and offering help to students. While the Happy New Year actor has been receiving praise from all walks of life, he recently made the headlines after a Twitter user called him a fake philanthropist.

This happened after a Twitter user named Snehal asked for help for her ailing child on micro-blogging site and Sonu promised to help in any way he can. Soon another Twitter user alleged that it has been PR stunt by the Dabangg actor as Snehal’s account didn’t seem legitimate. In fact, he also alleged that the lady never tagged Sonu in any tweet and hasn’t even shared any contact details. “But Sonu Sood somehow found the Tweet and offered help. Most of the earlier handles who sought help deleted their tweets. This is how PR team works,” he added.

However, Sonu came up with a perfect response and shared proof to shut down his haters. He shared screenshots of a hospital’s scheduled paediatric surgeries which even had Snehal’s name mentioned in it. Sonu wrote, “That’s the best part brother. I find a needy & they somehow find me. It’s about “INTENTIONS”, but u won’t understand. Tom patient will be in SRCC Hospital kindly do ur bit. Send some fruits for him. Someone with 2-3 followers will be happy to get some love from a man with followers.”

Take a look at Sonu’s tweet responding to allegations of being a fake philanthropist:

That’s the best part brother.I find a needy & they somehow find me. It’s about

“INTENTIONS”, but u won’t understand.Tom patient will be in SRCC Hospital kindly do ur bit. Send some fruits for him.Someone with 2-3 followers will be happy to get some love from a man with followers https://t.co/f7Hhqrv95X pic.twitter.com/sObQBJdUuO — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 25, 2020

