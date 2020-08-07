Sonu Sood guarantees good home and bright future to Punjab kids who lost their parents in a liquor tragedy

Sonu Sood promises to help Punjab kids who lost their parents in a tragic liquor incident with a good home, nice school, and a bright future.

Sonu Sood is currently one of the most love actors in B-Town. He has been on the receiving end of praises and love from fans and followers for his selfless deeds amid the ongoing pandemic. The actor has left no stone unturned, from helping migrant workers get home, stranded students return to helping people with jobs, the actor has done it all during the time of this crisis. Most recently, the actor helped a few kids from Punjab who lost their parents during to a liquor tragedy.

Responding to the tweet in no time the actor wrote, “I ensure these little kids from punjab will have a good home, a nice school and a bright future ahead. Will reach you tomorrow.” He added an emoticon of the Indian flag and tagged Karan Gilhotra in his tweet as well. Sonu started to receive praise and appreciation from fans and followers on Twitter. A user wrote, “You are really great sir...I respect you like an Indian Army soldier now..I want to become like you sir...you are the true definition of a hero to me sir..lots of love @SonuSood.”

Here is Sonu Sood's post:

I ensure these little kids from punjab will have a good home, a nice school and a bright future ahead. Will reach you tomorrow . @Karan_Gilhotra https://t.co/WFTYAvlVbC — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 4, 2020

Meanwhile, the actor recently helped 100 Tamil Nadu medical students, and one Delhi medical student who were stranded in Moscow get back to India by arranging a charter flight for them. The students are now quarantined in different hotels all over Chennai city. While the actor has been receiving serious help requests, recently he also received a request from a teenager who wanted a PS4. The actor’s response won Twitter. He responded to the teenager saying, "If you don't have a PS4 then you are blessed. Get some books and read. I can do that for you.”

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood’s befitting reply to teenager who requested for a PS4 wins the internet; Says ‘Get books and read’

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×