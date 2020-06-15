Sonu Sood has the best reply to his fans who have honoured him by calling the actor 'Corona fighter king'

Sonu Sood responds to his fans in Bhubaneshwar who have honoured the actor for his kind gesture by putting up a large hoarding of him that read 'Corona fighter king Sonu Sood'.

If there is one Bollywood celebrity who has stepped up during the coronavirus crisis, it is undoubtedly Sonu Sood. The actor has gone all out and managed to organise buses, food and water for needy migrants and also send them home via buses to different parts of the country. Netizens have tagged Sonu Sood as a superhero for this gesture. Recently, the Happy New Year actor again won hearts when he showed concern towards a man who sought Sonu’s help to reach his hometown post his wife’s demise.

Recently, Sonu Sood had also managed to airlift 177 women stuck in Kerala’s Ernakulam and send them back home in Bhubaneshwar with the assistance of authorities. These women were employed in stitching and embroidery work at a local factory & had nowhere to go after the factory shut due to the lockdown. The actor's fans in Bhubaneshwar decided to honour him for his gesture by putting up a large hoarding of him on a road. His fans have shared a video, where we can see them decorating the hoarding with flowers and the hoarding with Sonu Sood's photo reads as, "Corona fighter king Sonu Sood."

Sharing the video, his fans wrote, "SonuSood bhubaneswar mai @sabyasachi @sonu sir and @ranipanda ko puja karte hain @sabyaactor." Being a humble person he is, the Dabangg actor replied, "This is so sweet.. but I don’t deserve this just your love and wishes keep us alive.”

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has also donated over 1500 PPE kits to the healthcare workers across Punjab. Plus, the actor also made his Mumbai hotel available for the accommodation of the paramedics. He has also been making sure to reply to the tweets for people asking for help. The actor was also invited by the Governor of Maharashtra to appreciate all the tireless efforts that he has been carrying out.

This is so sweet.. but I don’t deserve this just your love and wishes keep us alive https://t.co/uYCos3t9Rr — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 15, 2020

