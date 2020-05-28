Sonu Sood has an epic reply to a netizen calling him the 'next Rajinikanth'; Check It Out

Sonu Sood has received a whole lot of love on social media and was also hailed by Maharashtra Governor on Twitter for his tireless efforts in sending migrants back home.

Among the sea of Bollywood celebrities, actor Sonu Sood has stood out in this pandemic and stepped up to help migrants in Mumbai make their way back home. The actor has gone all out and managed to organise buses, food and water for needy migrants and also send them home via buses to different parts of the country. The 'Dabbang' actor has received a whole lot of love on social media as well. Apart from working tirelessly, Sonu Sood has also been active on Twitter and replying to netizens.

In a recent interaction, Sonu Sood was hailed by a Twitter user and asked if his stardom will soon match superstar Rajinikanth's. The user tweeted, 'Is @SonuSood going to be next #rajnikanth of film industry??" To this, the actor had a humble yet epic reply. He retweeted and said, "Will always be a common man."

The actor was also hailed by Maharashtra government as the state Governor tweeted, "Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called up actor, filmstar @SonuSood and complimented him for his dedicated work in facilitating the safe transportation of migrant people from various states to their home states." Sonu Sood replied saying, "Thank u so much sir. Your words inspire me to work harder. Will continue working for the migrant brothers and sisters till we unite them with their families. Honoured."

After arranging buses to send thousands of migrants back home from Mumbai, the actor took his initiative one step further as he launched his own helpline.

