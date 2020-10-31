Sonu Sood has THIS hilarious comeback for a man asking him to arrange for a Maldives vacation

Sonu Sood gives a witty reply to a man asking him to arrange a Maldives vacation on Twitter. The actor asked if he would prefer a bicycle or a rickshaw.

Sonu Sood has proved that he is not just a reel life hero on the silver-screen, but in real life too, he is a heroic figure. The actor became a messiah for migrants during Coronavirus lockdown. From sending migrant workers to their homes safely to providing them food and medical aid, the popular star has helped the migrant workers in every possible way. He has helped the daily wage workers and everyone affected by COVID-19 with food and jobs.

While the dashing actor also receives thousands of requests for help on the microblogging site Twitter as well, there are also a few pranksters who joke around with him and Sonu replies to them with similar humour. Recently, a man on Twitter asked Sonu Sood to arrange transport for him for a Maldives vacation. He said, “Sir, mujhe Maldives jaana hai, pahuncha ke do na (Sir, I want to go to the Maldives, help me out).” Replying to the tweet, the actor gave him a witty reply saying, “Cycle pe jaoge ke riksha pe bhai? (Would you prefer a bicycle or a rickshaw)?”

Check out Sonu Sood’s tweet:

This is not the first time when the ‘Dabangg’ actor has come across such a request. Earlier, he received a request for a car, to which the actor replied as, “Why self drive? I will drive you down.. kindly let me know which car you prefer and what AC temperature you would like me to maintain?”

While the 47-year-old actor has been receiving praise from all walks of life, there is a certain section of the internet who has earlier questioned the actor’s intentions. He has been branded as a ‘fake philanthropist’ by one of the Twitter users. However, Sonu Sonu came up with a perfect response and shared a proof to shut down his haters. On a related note, the actor was conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

