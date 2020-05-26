  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sonu Sood launches helpline to send migrants home, Ajay Devgn is all praise as he calls it 'exemplary'

After arranging buses to send thousands of migrants back home from Mumbai, Sonu Sood took his initiative one step further as he launched his own helpline.
9991 reads Mumbai
News,sonu sood,Ajay Devgn,migrant workers crisisSonu Sood launches helpline to send migrants home, Ajay Devgn hails his efforts and calls it 'exemplary'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If there is one Bollywood celebrity who has stepped up and contributed immensely in the battle of coronavirus, it is actor Sonu Sood. After arranging buses to send thousands of migrants back home from Mumbai, the actor took his initiative one step further as he launched his own helpline. Sonu Sood shared the news on Twitter and asked netizens to contact him if they knew of persons/groups  struggling to get back to their native. On Monday, Sonu Sood tweeted the helpline number - 18001213711 - along with a message in Hindi. 

He tweeted, "If you are in Mumbai and want to go home, please call on this number. And tell us - How many of your are there? What's your current location? And where do you want to go? Me and my team will try to help as much as possible." Sonu Sood Singh Is King co-star Ajay Devgn was all praise for the actor as he hailed his efforts. "The sensitive nature of the work that you are doing with sending migrant workers back to their homes safely is exemplary. More strength to you, Sonu @SonuSood #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe." 

Sonu was humbled with Ajay's words and replied saying, "Thank you so much bhai. Words from you give me more power and encourages me to work harder on reuniting them with their loved one Love u loads." Social media has hailed Sonu Sood for his efforts especially when central and state government efforts have failed to a large extent. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement