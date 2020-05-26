Sonu Sood launches helpline to send migrants home, Ajay Devgn is all praise as he calls it 'exemplary'

After arranging buses to send thousands of migrants back home from Mumbai, Sonu Sood took his initiative one step further as he launched his own helpline.

If there is one Bollywood celebrity who has stepped up and contributed immensely in the battle of coronavirus, it is actor Sonu Sood. After arranging buses to send thousands of migrants back home from Mumbai, the actor took his initiative one step further as he launched his own helpline. Sonu Sood shared the news on Twitter and asked netizens to contact him if they knew of persons/groups struggling to get back to their native. On Monday, Sonu Sood tweeted the helpline number - 18001213711 - along with a message in Hindi.

He tweeted, "If you are in Mumbai and want to go home, please call on this number. And tell us - How many of your are there? What's your current location? And where do you want to go? Me and my team will try to help as much as possible." Sonu Sood Singh Is King co-star was all praise for the actor as he hailed his efforts. "The sensitive nature of the work that you are doing with sending migrant workers back to their homes safely is exemplary. More strength to you, Sonu @SonuSood #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe."

मेरे प्यारे श्रमिक भाइयों और बहनों. अगर आप मुंबई में है और अपने घर जाना चाहते हैं तो कृपया इस नंबर पर कॉल करें

18001213711

और बताएं आप कितने लोग हैं, कहाँ हैं अभी, और कहां जाना चाहते हैं. मैं और मेरी टीम जो भी मदद कर पाएंगे हम जरूर करेंगे. pic.twitter.com/Gik2eSCiQZ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 25, 2020

Thank you so much bhai. Words from you give me more power and encourages me to work harder on reuniting them with their loved oneLove u loads https://t.co/QEHn4BSLPq — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 26, 2020

Sonu was humbled with Ajay's words and replied saying, "Thank you so much bhai. Words from you give me more power and encourages me to work harder on reuniting them with their loved one Love u loads." Social media has hailed Sonu Sood for his efforts especially when central and state government efforts have failed to a large extent.

