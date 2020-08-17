  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sonu Sood is on a new mission to help 100 Indian students stranded in Guyana; Says ‘Let’s do it’

Sonu Sood has come forward with a new mission to help 100 Indian medical students stranded in Guyana after they reached out for help.
15264 reads Mumbai
News,sonu soodSonu Sood is on a new mission to help 100 Indian students stranded in Guyana; Says ‘Let’s do it’

Sonu Sood is back at it again with his next mission in line. The B-Town actor has helped thousands of people during the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, that has us confined to the comfort of our own homes. What started with ensuring migrant workers from around the country get back to their hometowns safely, to helping them find jobs, the actor didn’t stop there. He also helped many students who were stranded in other parts of the world find their way back home by arranging charter flights for them. With expecting nothing in return, the actor has inspired many with his kind-hearted spirit. 

Most recently after helping 100 stranded Tamil Nadu students from Russia get back to Chennai by arranging a charter flight for them, the actor has now taken up a new mission to help stranded medical students from Guyana get back to their homeland. Recently a Twitter user reached out to the actor and ask him for his help so that they can get back to India. “@SonuSood Hello sir, we are nearby 100 Medical students stranded in guyana, south America. We all want to come back home. Please help us,” she tweeted along with a folded hands emoticon. 

Here is Sonu Sood's tweet: 

In no time the actor responded to the tweet saying, “New country. New mission. Let’s do it. Connecting with you,” along with a thumbs-up emoticon. Recently the actor arranged a charter flight for 12 Filipino children who were suffering from acute liver disease. Sonu arranged a charter flight free for these kids along with their family. They landed in Delhi on Saturday. 

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood organizes the first charter flight for Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan amid COVID 19

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement