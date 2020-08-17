Sonu Sood is on a new mission to help 100 Indian students stranded in Guyana; Says ‘Let’s do it’

Sonu Sood has come forward with a new mission to help 100 Indian medical students stranded in Guyana after they reached out for help.

Sonu Sood is back at it again with his next mission in line. The B-Town actor has helped thousands of people during the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, that has us confined to the comfort of our own homes. What started with ensuring migrant workers from around the country get back to their hometowns safely, to helping them find jobs, the actor didn’t stop there. He also helped many students who were stranded in other parts of the world find their way back home by arranging charter flights for them. With expecting nothing in return, the actor has inspired many with his kind-hearted spirit.

Most recently after helping 100 stranded Tamil Nadu students from Russia get back to Chennai by arranging a charter flight for them, the actor has now taken up a new mission to help stranded medical students from Guyana get back to their homeland. Recently a Twitter user reached out to the actor and ask him for his help so that they can get back to India. “@SonuSood Hello sir, we are nearby 100 Medical students stranded in guyana, south America. We all want to come back home. Please help us,” she tweeted along with a folded hands emoticon.

Here is Sonu Sood's tweet:

New country.

New mission.

Let’s do it.

Connecting with you https://t.co/kwFrjkqpx1 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 17, 2020

In no time the actor responded to the tweet saying, “New country. New mission. Let’s do it. Connecting with you,” along with a thumbs-up emoticon. Recently the actor arranged a charter flight for 12 Filipino children who were suffering from acute liver disease. Sonu arranged a charter flight free for these kids along with their family. They landed in Delhi on Saturday.

