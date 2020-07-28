Sonu Sood offers job to a software engineer who was fired during COVID 19 pandemic & forced to sell vegetables

Sonu Sood has offered a job to an unemployed techie who was selling vegetables to make ends meet after she was fired due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sonu Sood hasn’t left a stone unturned over the past couple of months, and the actor is continuing to do so. Ever since the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been many people affected by it. While some were affected on the health front, others lost their jobs due to cost cuts. And some of them were the primary source of income for their family and now have to find alternate ways to make ends meet for their family.

One such incident was brought to the notice of Sonu Sood who has helped many people ever since the lockdown started. After helping migrant workers and stranded students get back home amid the travel ban, the Simmba actor now helped an unemployed techie who lost her job during the pandemic.

A video was uploaded on Twitter showcasing Sharada, a software engineer selling vegetables to make her ends meet. A user had written, “Dear @SonuSood sir, She’s Sharada, techie who recently got fired from @VirtusaCorp Hyd amid Covid crisis. Without giving up, She’s selling vegetables to support her family & surviving. Please see if you could support her in anyways. Hope you’ll revert sir.”

My official met her. Interview done. Job letter already sent. Jai hind @PravasiRojgar https://t.co/tqbAwXAcYt — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 27, 2020

On Monday, Sonu Sood replied to the tweet saying, “My official met her. Interview done. Job letter already sent. Jai hind.” What started out with the actor helping migrant workers get back to their hometowns amid the travel ban during the lockdown, the actor went on to help a lot more people who were affected due to the pandemic.

Most recently, he also helped Indian students who were stranded in Kyrgyzstan by arranging the first charter flight to get them home. He also helped students stranded in other states get back to their homes. Apart from that, the actor also helped a farmer who had sold his cattle to get his kids a smartphone so they could continue with their education. He also set up an app to help workers find jobs across the country.

