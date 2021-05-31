Sonu Sood offers to open ‘something vegetarian’ for a man who names a mutton shop after the actor

Sonu Sood took to his Twitter handle to share a video of a man who named his mutton shop after him to show his gratitude towards the star. Take a look.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Sonu Sood has been at the forefront of saving lives. When the lockdown was imposed last year, the actor reached out to migrant workers and helped them safely reach their homes. In the last few weeks, the star has extended his support by arranging for medical aid like oxygen cylinders, ventilators, and hospital beds for patients battling the deadly virus. Now, a man from Telangana has shown his gratitude towards the star by naming his mutton shop after him.

Sonu took to his Twitter handle to share the news item about the man. In the video, we can also see a poster of the star placed at the entrance of the shop. The actor revealed that he is vegetarian and offered to open ‘something vegetarian’. Sonu tweeted, "I am a vegetarian... N mutton shop on my name? Can I help him open something vegetarian?" Fans replied to Sonu’s tweet and mentioned that the man was using a sum of his earnings to support the actor’s foundation.

Take a look:

I am a vegetarian..

N mutton shop on my name?

Can I help him open something vegetarian https://t.co/jYO40xAgRd — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 30, 2021

Replying to his tweet, one user clarified that the shop owner was selling mutton for a lesser price in order to contribute to the cause and also wrote that it is his way of showing appreciation towards the actor. The user penned, "Bhai, the vendor of the Shop is selling mutton at 650rs per kg where the price is around 700 per kg, and he has decided to transfer the 50rs per every kg to your foundation, to tell you that we are all with you and support you... good decision kannaya #Telangana #Karimnagar."

