Sonu Sood OPENS up on testing COVID 19 positive: The kind of work I do to help poor needs me to meet people

Sonu Sood opened up about contracting the Coronavirus and revealed that his work is such that he cannot avoid meeting the people. Read on to know more.

Sonu Sood is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for the Coronavirus. The Dabangg actor took to his social media to inform about the same and revealed that he has immediately quarantined himself and is taking utmost care. He also assured his fans that he will always be there for them. Now, in a recent interview with ETimes, Sonu has opened up about contracting the deadly virus and said that the kind of work he has been doing to help the poor needs him to meet people and even travel.

ETimes quoted the Happy New Year actor as "I am not going out but I have got time to do more social work from home on phone. I will always strive for the happiness of the people.” Sonu added, “Wherever I went, there were several people waiting to meet me; I couldn't avoid interacting with them. Of course, I have always worn a mask but this disease has no answers; it's happening to many of those who have been very careful.”

The star, who is known as the messiah of migrants, also revealed he went in for the RT-PCR test after he developed symptoms like cough and cold. “I had developed fever by the time the test result came positive," Sonu said.

Earlier, while informing his fans about testing positive for the virus, the 47-year-old actor had written on social media, "COVID-Positive, Mood & Spirit-Super Positive. Hi Everyone, This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID 19. As a part of the precautions I have already quarantined my self & taking utmost care.. But Don't Worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I'm always there for you all.”

